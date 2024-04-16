Residents to experience improved water access with MPIW pipe expansion projects

Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, Councilors Sedfrey Cabaluna, Romel Duron, Miguel S. Treñas, Johnny Young, and MPIW executives, joined Metro Pacific Water President and CEO Andrew B. Pangilinan for the event.

The newly completed projects include the Carpenter Bridge Rehabilitation and the Barangay Camalig Pipe Expansion.

These projects are expected to improve water pressure and flow in the surrounding areas.

The Carpenter Bridge rehabilitation in Western Visayas utilized Tyfo-Fibrewrap Technology, a first for a water utility, enabling leak repair without disrupting water service, and minimizing inconvenience for residents.

The MPIW also initiated groundbreaking for three new pipeline projects:

* A 2.8-kilometer pipeline stretching along Diversion Road to Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao.

* A pipeline project in Barangay Lanit, Jaro.

* A service expansion project in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Tabuk Suba, Jaro.

These projects are projected to be completed within six months and will extend access to clean and reliable water to over 6,000 households.

The expansion is also expected to eliminate the need for residents to rely on potentially unsustainable deep wells and expensive water deliveries.

Residents currently rely on deep wells for water, which can be harmful to the environment and health, or expensive monthly deliveries, which can cost up to P1,800.

Treñas highlighted the importance of these projects, emphasizing their role in ensuring the availability of essential utilities for all residents.

He commended the commitment to providing quality public services and investing in sustainable infrastructure.

"These projects mark a significant step forward in ensuring the availability of essential public utilities, especially water, to all our residents. These projects do not only signify a commitment to providing quality public services but also highlight the importance of investing in sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of everyone including the future generations," Treñas said.

The mayor expressed his congratulations to the MPIW for the successful completion of their projects and hopes for the continuation of future projects.

"Let us continue to work together to ensure that our beloved city remains a place where public utilities are reliable and accessible for all, promoting a better quality of life for everyone," Treñas said.

MPIW President and CEO Andrew Pangilinan expressed his gratitude to the local government for its continued support, emphasizing MPIW's dedication to improving the lives of Iloilo communities.

“These projects strengthen Metro Pacific Iloilo Water’s commitment to uplifting the lives of Ilonggo communities through safe and reliable water. We thank the local government of Iloilo City for its continued support and for making this project possible,” Pangilinan said.

MPIW, a joint venture between Metro Iloilo Water District (MIWD) and Metro Pacific Water (MPW), aims to enhance Iloilo City's water infrastructure, serving seven districts and neighboring municipalities like Oton, Sta. Barbara, Cabatuan, Maasin, San Miguel, Pavia and Leganes.

MIWD and MPW are wholly owned water infrastructure investments by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. (Leo Solinap)