RJSCC 6, Comelec unite for transparent BSKE 2023

THE Regional Joint Security Control Center in Western Visayas (RJSCC 6) convened in a command conference at the Police Regional Office (PRO 6) in Iloilo City on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, as it prepares for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.

Chaired by lawyer Dennis Ausan, director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Western Visayas, the conference brought together key figures from the Joint Task Force Spear, including Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, and Police Brigadier General Archival Macala, deputy regional director for Administration at PRO 6.

Election provincial supervisors representing Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, Negros Occidental and Aklan actively participated, with virtual contributions from key officials in 3ID and PRO 6 units in Western Visayas.

Lawyer Hazel Palencia, Election Officer III of San Jose, Antique, discussed election offenses related to campaigning and activities before, during, and after election day, while Ausan reminded law enforcement officers about their main functions as RJSCC members.

“The most important thing to keep in mind is that the primary purpose of our functions is to ensure that the voice of the sovereign people will prevail during the election,” Ausan said.

Comelec presented the secretariat report of RJSCC 6, detailing its activities and achievements during the election period and gun prohibition implementation on August 28.

Member agencies like the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and Comelec provided updates on BSKE preparations.

“Let us always communicate with our election officers and supervisors if there are any concerns and confusions. We can also seek guidance from our COMELEC regional director. To our security forces, commuinicate with each other," Sison said.

Sison emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to facilitate a safe, honest, and orderly election process. (SunStar Philippines)