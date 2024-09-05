Robbery suspect arrested within an hour in Iloilo City

A ROBBERY suspect was arrested within an hour after breaking into a house in Arevalo District, Iloilo City, on September 5, 2024.

The suspect, identified as DJ, a 24-year-old resident of Barangay Sto. Niño Norte, was apprehended by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 following a hot pursuit operation.

DJ had stolen items worth approximately P166,700 from the home of Lury, a 48-year-old resident of Barangay Yulo Drive.

The stolen items included an electric motor, water pump, gas tank, exhaust blower, electric copper wire, electric fans, and a gas range.

The suspect was apprehended by police, with assistance from barangay tanods, when he attempted to return to the victim’s house.

“This successful operation reflects the dedication and professionalism of our police force. I urge everyone to continue supporting our efforts to keep Iloilo City safe,” said Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is facing charges of robbery. (Leo Solinap)