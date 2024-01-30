Romualdez announces expansion project for Iloilo Esplanade, grandstand

AN EXPANSION project for the Iloilo River Esplanade along Muelle Loney, and for the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand is forthcoming.

No less than House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who was the guest of honor of the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival 2024 held Sunday, January 28, 2024, announced his commitment to facilitate the projects that would further improve the two infrastructure.

Romualdez assured the project will commence within this year.

"Palagi kong binibisita itong Dinagyang Festival, pero sa totoo lang masikip, kaya siguro susuportahan ako ng mga kongresista at mga senador na e-expand natin itong grandstand ng konti para hindi masikip," he told Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. at the jam-packed venue.

Treñas is thankful for the good news brought by Romualdez.

"On behalf of the Ilonggos, I am very grateful for the project committed by our beloved House Speaker. This is indeed good news for us as we continue to level up the Dinagyang experience every year. Likewise, this is also a big boost to our continuous efforts toward the city's physical progress," the mayor said.

For years, the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand serves as the main judging area for the annual Dinagyang Festival tribes competition.

The Iloilo River Esplanade, on the other hand, is the longest linear park in the country, spanning 8.1 kilometers along the banks of Iloilo River, from Tabucan in Mandurriao district to Muelle Loney in City Proper area. (PR)