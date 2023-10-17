Rotary Club of Iloilo City joins hands with City Government for Boys and Girls Week

THE Rotary Club of Iloilo City, in partnership with the Iloilo City Government, launched the Boys and Girls Week Celebration at the City Hall on Monday morning, October 16, 2023.

For one week, starting from October 16 to 20, a total of 69 high school students were given the opportunity to assume significant positions as city officials. These positions included mayor, vice mayor, city councilors, department officials, and office heads.

Assumption Iloilo, represented by Zen Jollie Heler, played a significant role in the City Mayor role, advocating for youth participation in outreach programs to raise societal awareness, foster collaboration, and promote good citizenship.

"I would first like to say that I am thankful to be here. I am able to represent my school in such a high position, and this is the number one position that I want to use in my advocacy to encourage the youth for outreach programs, such as teaching to the public schools, so that they can be aware of the problems and the different issues in our society," Heler said during the press conference with the mayor.

Haler urges knowledgeable youth to connect with younger generations and educate them on the importance of understanding and addressing societal issues in the Philippines.

"Youth nowadays being ignorant to the problems in the Philippines. So I want the youth, those who are knowledgeable, to connect with the younger youth and teach them that the different problems in our society are important and we must learn them," she said.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas emphasized the importance of this activity in fostering students' skills in public service and leadership.

"I welcome it... after one week she will see how the government will handle it. How will they handle the current situation?," Treñas said.

Treñas expressed her interest in Haler, a Grade 10 student, as a potential career path in public service.

Iloilo City has declared October 16-20 as the Boys and Girls Week Celebration, encouraging young individuals to actively participate in governance, gain hands-on experience, and gain valuable exposure.

The Rotary Club of Iloilo City has been celebrating Boys and Girls Week for 48 years, promoting public service, government official roles, and empowering young generation leaders, a legacy that has been in place since 1975.