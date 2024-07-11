ROTC training program to enhance skills of 748 cadets in Western Visayas

A TOTAL of 748 Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from various state colleges and universities in Western Visayas commenced their leadership development journey at the 15-day Summer Camp Training (RSCT) Class 2024.

The opening ceremony was held on July 9, 2024, at the 6th Regional Community Defense Group (6 RCDG) Parade Ground in Camp General Adriano Hernandez, Barangay San Jose, Dingle, Iloilo.

Brigadier General Michael Samson, commander of the Army's 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade, served as the guest of honor and speaker at the ceremony.

He commended the cadets' initiative in pursuing leadership training.

"I am happy that at your young age, you have already taken the lead in fostering nationalism and patriotism," Samson said.

The camp attracted 748 cadets, 548 males, and 200 females from Western Visayas ROTC Units from State Colleges and Universities.

The 6RCDG designed the program to cultivate cadets' interest in military service, enhance their military knowledge and skills, and develop their leadership potential.

“As you pursue your careers in the future and rise to your own stars, you will look back with appreciation and pride for having joined the ROTC. You now have a better advantage over others in the future as you become professionals,” Samson said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)