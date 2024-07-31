Sabores de Visayas: A culinary triumph

THE 10th edition of Sabores de Visayas, held on July 27, 2024 at the Grand Xing Imperial Hotel, was a resounding success.

The gastronomic gala, which showcased the rich culinary heritage of Western Visayas, captivated attendees and solidified Iloilo City’s status as a culinary destination.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas lauded the organizers, particularly the Iloilo MICE Alliance Inc. led by Nat Lim, Allan Tan of Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc., (IFFI), and Sabores de Visayas founder Chef Rafael "Tibong" Jardeleza Jr., for their exceptional work in bringing together a stellar lineup of chefs to create an unforgettable dining experience.

“Events like this enhance and continue to promote Iloilo City as the City of Gastronomy in the Philippines, and the whole Western Visayas region,” Treñas said.

Lim said that senior chefs learn from local chefs, promoting Ilonggo food in innovative ways.

"Sabores de Visayas is a chef-exchange. I think this is a perfect way to do that. Senior chefs, who are present, have the opportunity to learn from our local chefs. We're moving forward with more creative ways to promote Ilonggo food," Lim said.

“Guests, visitors, and even locals are pleased that our food has received a lot of attention,” Lim added.

When Lim arrived in Iloilo around nine years ago, she noticed that restaurants closed early, leading her to believe that everyone was underpriced and unaware of the true cost of the food.

"They should view food as a chance to enhance their business, improve the lives of others, and promote their food by improving its quality, presentation, packaging, and branding. The branding is the city of gastronomy, which we now have," Lim said.

“We belong to that network, city of gastronomy,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, Tan reported that Manila chefs are gaining more confidence and support from Ilonggo chefs.

"This button serves as a call to action, encouraging visitors to visit and experience Iloilo. This is one way of supporting gastronomy in Iloilo. Showcasing involves gathering all of Iloilo's best chefs and partnering them with chefs from Manila," Tan said.

Tan said Tobong's status as the traditional chef in Iloilo plays a significant role in attracting all the chefs from Manila to come and support Sabores de Visayas.

"This significantly boosts the confidence of the Ilonggo chefs," Tan said.

Sabores de Visayas brought together an ensemble of culinary experts, including renowned chefs from Manila and Iloilo.

The batchoy ice cream, paella, callos, lengua, and others are just some of the local flavors, and collaboration resulted in a degustation dinner that highlighted the Western Visayas’ unique flavors and traditions.

Jardeleza emphasized the event's significance in promoting local cuisine.

"Sabores de Visayas is more than just a dinner; it's a celebration of our culinary heritage. "We aim to showcase Ilonggo and Western Visayan heritage cuisine in Manila and bring back local recipes and ingredients to further promote our region's culinary identity," Jardeleza said.

The event was a testament to the thriving culinary scene in Iloilo City.

With its rich history and diverse ingredients, Western Visayan cuisine continues to captivate palates and elevate the Philippines' gastronomic landscape.

The successful staging of Sabores de Visayas is a result of the collaboration between the Iloilo MICE Alliance Inc., IFFI, Department of Tourism Western Visayas, Iloilo Business Park of Megaworld Corp., More Power, La Filipina Uygongco, Richmode Hotel Iloilo, Philippine Airlines, and Kusineros Ilonggo. (Leo Solinap)