Sabores de Visayas showcases West Visayan cuisine

WITH "all sold out" tickets, the 10th edition of Sabores de Visayas will highlight the rich culinary heritage of Western Visayas through a grand degustation dinner on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Grand Xing Imperial Hotel in Iloilo City.

Rafael “Tibong” Jardeleza Jr. is spearheading the event. He emphasizes that Sabores de Visayas is more than just a dinner; it’s a celebration of local cuisine.

"We did it again...Sabores de Visayas!" Jardeleza said.

The event brings together renowned chefs from Manila and Iloilo to collaborate on a unique culinary experience.

"Sabores de Visayas, a collaboration of chefs, aims to showcase Ilonggo and Western Visayan heritage cuisine in Manila. The event, which will feature 40 hands, aims to promote local culinary traditions and recipes, to reintroduce these ingredients to restaurants in Manila," Jardeleza said.

Iloilo, known as the "Food Haven of the Philippines," is renowned for its Ilonggo heritage cuisine and is owned by a third-generation cook from Familia Jardeleza.

Jardeleza emphasizes the significance of the event in promoting local cuisine.

A stellar lineup of chefs will grace the event, including Manila-based Panky Lopez, Mikel Zaguirre, Sandy Daza, Margarita Forés, Myke Tatung, Kalel Chan, and Patrick Go.

They will collaborate with Iloilo’s culinary masters Wilson Esperancilla, Maridel Uygonco, and Jardeleza himself.

Local chefs Frances Aimee Tiu Villanueva, Ariel Castañeda Jr., Andrea Valdez Gorriceta, Karl Jason Hibionada, Jeff E. Ticao, Aaron Pastilloso, Keith Warren Apurado Bianson, Paul Frias, and Paul Aligaen will also contribute their expertise.

Jardeleza hopes that through this collaboration, recipes and ingredients will be brought back to Manila to further promote Western Visayan cuisine.

"The journey of Western Visayas Ilonggo heritage cuisine continues. Madamo gid nga salamat (Thank you so much) Filipinas for all your support," Jardeleza said.

The 10th edition of Sabores de Visayas is made possible through partnerships with the Iloilo Mice Alliance headed by Nat Lim, Richmode Hotel Iloilo, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI), Department of Tourism (Dot-6), Philippine Airlines (Pal), Iloilo Business Park of Megaworld Corp., More Power, La Filipina Uygongco, and Kusineros Ilonggo.

Jardeleza, an Ilonggo heritage cuisine advocate, won the Best Cookbook award in the 41st National Book Awards for her Iloilo cookbook, "Flavors of Iloilo."

Flavors of Iloilo is a comprehensive cookbook published by the Iloilo City Government, with support from JS Layson Group of Companies, the Department of Agriculture - Western Visayas, and the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (Iffi), featuring appetizers, soups, meats, fish, vegetables, noodles, and desserts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)