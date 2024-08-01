Sagay City man arrested, firearms seized in early morning raid

AUTHORITIES arrested a 52-year-old farmer after finding illegal weapons in his possession during a search warrant operation on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the police for the successful operation.

“This accomplishment is a testament to your dedication to ridding our communities of illegal firearms. We urge the public to continue cooperating with the police in identifying individuals who may have loose firearms,” Wanky said.

Operatives from the Sagay City Component Police Station in Negros Occidental served the warrant at the suspect’s residence in Barangay Bulanon around 6:03 a.m.

Confiscated during the operation were one homemade improvised pistol, one caliber .45 pistol, one hand grenade, one magazine for a caliber .45 pistol, one ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun, and six pieces of caliber .45 pistol ammunition.

The arrested suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)