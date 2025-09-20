Samson lauds Lamzon’s military service

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army honored Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon, outgoing Assistant Division Commander for Administration, in a retirement ceremony at Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, on September 19, 2025.

Lamzon, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sambisig” Class of 1991, completed 38 years of service in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He spent his early years as a junior officer protecting conflict-affected communities in Northern Samar and Zamboanga City.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, led the ceremony and presented Lamzon with the Command Plaque, Plaque of Honorable Service, an encased Philippine flag, and a gallery of awards in tribute to his service. Officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, media representatives, and family members attended the event to extend their gratitude and appreciation.

In his farewell message, Lamzon thanked the Spearhead Troopers for supporting his leadership and career. “You reminded me that leadership is not always polished—but it must always be purposeful,” he said.

He also emphasized his continued commitment to serve beyond active duty. “Though my role may change, my purpose does not. We are still bound by the same oath—to serve the Flag, Country, and People with honor, discipline, and unity. Let us continue to serve, together, not by rank, but by resolve. Not by position, but by purpose. Not for recognition, but for legacy,” he added.

Throughout his career, Lamzon held several key leadership positions, including Division Inspector General, Commander of Joint Task Group Cebu, and chief of the Division Public Affairs Office (3DPAO) of the 3ID.

His contributions to strengthening administrative systems, personnel management, and operational readiness were highlighted during the ceremony as part of his enduring legacy.

Samson praised Lamzon’s dedication and character throughout nearly four decades in uniform.

“Erwin’s story is a wellspring of motivation for all of us in uniform. His journey teaches us that true service is not measured by rank or title, but by the impact we leave behind—in every plan we craft, every operation we lead, and every word we speak for the institution we love,” Samson said.

He added that the retiring officer’s influence extended beyond accomplishments to the values he exemplified.

“The 3rd Infantry Division will always be your home. You are forever welcome here. I look forward to the day when I, too, will lay down the uniform. Your retirement is not an end, but a reminder to all of us that greatness is built day by day, in service and in sacrifice,” he said.

Samson expressed hope that Lamzon’s example would inspire others to serve with courage, loyalty, and love for country throughout their years in uniform. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)