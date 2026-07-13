Samson receives Iloilo, Western Visayas peace councils’ commendations

MAJOR General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army, received commendations from the Iloilo Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Western Visayas during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, July 13, 2026, at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol Grounds.

He was recognized for his leadership and contributions to peace, order, and public safety in Western Visayas ahead of his retirement on July 15, 2026.

Samson thanked the Provincial Government of Iloilo, RPOCs, and the people of Iloilo for their continued trust and support throughout his military career.

“This recognition belongs not to me alone, but to every soldier who served with honor, every public servant who chose cooperation over division, and every Ilonggo who believed that peace is the foundation of progress,” Samson said.

The Iloilo Provincial Peace and Order Council honored Samson through Resolution 2026-14, which was approved on April 28, 2026, citing his exemplary leadership, dedicated service, and contributions as commander of the 3ID.

The RPOC Western Visayas also adopted Resolution 8, Series of 2026, commending Samson for his exemplary and unwavering service as vice chairperson of the council and for his leadership in promoting peace, order, and public safety across Western Visayas.

Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., of Iloilo and chairperson of the RPOC Western Visayas, also presented Samson with a Certificate of Commendation in recognition of his dedication and commitment to public service.

The commendations were presented two days before Samson’s retirement from military service on Wednesday, July 15, ending more than three decades of service in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In his message, Samson said he would always value the recognition because it came from the people and the province he proudly calls home.

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of public service throughout his military career. (Leo Solinap)