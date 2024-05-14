San Rafael Police seize nearly P1 million worth of shabu in buy-bust

A SUSPECTED drug dealer was arrested in a drug bust in San Rafael, Iloilo at 7:45 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024.

The buy-bust, which took place in Barangay Calaigang, San Rafael, Iloilo, resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man identified as alias Piolo, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Dumarao, Capiz. Police authorities consider Piolo as a high-value individual (HVI).

Authorities seized approximately 130 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P884,000, along with other non-drug evidence.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Ippo, commended the personnel involved in the successful drug bust.

He lauded their dedication and commitment to maintaining peace and order in Iloilo Province.

"The arrest of this suspect and the confiscation of a substantial amount of illegal drugs represent a significant blow to the drug trafficking operations in the province and the region. This buy-bust operation, along with our recent successes in other drug operations, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Ilonggo police force to relentlessly pursue the eradication of illegal drugs in our communities," Razalan said.

Piolo is currently detained at the San Rafael MPS, awaiting the filing of charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)