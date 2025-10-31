Sara’s most wanted man arrested for acts of lasciviousness

POLICE operatives of the Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the municipality’s second most wanted person (MWP), who is also ranked third at the provincial level, during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Sara, Iloilo, at 8:49 p.m. on October 30, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Eric, 37, a farmer and resident of Barangay Salcedo, Sara, Iloilo, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for four counts of Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on October 28, 2025, with a fixed bail of P180,000 for each count. The arrest was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Sara MPS in coordination with the Iloilo Provincial Intelligence Unit and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, lauded the successful operation and the commitment of the personnel involved.

“The arrest of wanted persons sends a strong message that justice will always prevail. No one is beyond the reach of the law,” Ligan said.

He also stressed the importance of continuing police efforts and public cooperation in keeping communities safe and peaceful. “We will continue to pursue all fugitives and ensure that those who commit crimes face the consequences of their actions,” he added.

The suspect was informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights in a language he understood. He is now under the custody of the Sara MPS for documentation and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap / SunStar Philippines)