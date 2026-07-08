Science-guided IRR sought

THE Iloilo City Government looks forward to the implementation of the Coastal Greenbelt Zone (CGZ) ordinance that will ensure the protection and rehabilitation of mangrove areas.

Following this development, Mayor Raisa Treñas has called for a meeting with experts and scientists to draft the ordinance's Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

She said crafting a science-guided IRR will safeguard the city's mangroves and coastal areas in particular, and the environment as a whole, against the impacts of extreme weather conditions driven by climate change.

The CGZ will cover at least 100 hectares of mangrove forests, including those in Barangays Bito-on and Balabago in Jaro, and Hinactacan in La Paz, as well as similar mangrove areas across the city. (PR)