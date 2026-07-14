Search for 10 Outstanding Ilonggos is on

THE Iloilo City Government is searching for Ten Outstanding Ilonggos as the awards will honor ordinary citizens whose selfless service, dedication, compassion, and commitment have made a positive impact on the lives of others and the city’s development.

The citation seeks to recognize individuals whose daily actions inspire others and contribute to nation-building, community development, and social progress, in celebration of 89th Charter Day on August 25, 2026.

It will highlight the stories of Ilonggos who embody the true spirit of service and excellence and who are the everyday heroes that have contributed to make a “Better Iloilo City for All.”

The awardees should have demonstrated outstanding service, volunteerism, leadership, innovation, or contribution to the community and impacted/affected/influenced largely or created big positive changes in their community with sustainable projects that leave a long-lasting effect.

Criteria include Impact on Community and Beneficiaries (30 percent); Service, Volunteerism, and Dedication (25 percent); Leadership and Initiative (15 percent); Sustainability of Contribution (15 percent); Character, Integrity, and Inspiration (10 percent); and Awards (5 percent).

Nominees must be at least 18 of good moral character and have no pending criminal case.

They may be nominated by an individual, organization, barangay, school, institution, or community but no local government office nomination.

Self-nominations shall be accepted provided supporting documents and endorsements are submitted.

The nominator shall submit Completed Nomination Form; recent photo of nominee; narrative profile maximum of1,500 words highlighting Community involvement, Impact of service, Leadership and initiative, and Personal story and inspiration.

Also included are at least two endorsement letters from employers, peers, institutions, schools, or community; Supporting documents such as Certificates, Testimonials, News articles, Project reports, Photos and documentation, and Awards and recognition.

They should secure NBI and Police clearance for good moral character and Barangay Certification of Residency or Birth Certificate of nominee or nominee’s parent’s to prove Ilonggo lineage/beginnings.

Submission should be in either English or Hiligaynon to the PIO at 5th floor, City Hall, by July 20, 2026.

Interested parties may contact iloilocityinfo@gmail.com for queries. (PR)