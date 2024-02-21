Search is on for outstanding Ilonggas

CITING women’s contributions to nation building, the Iloilo City Government Gender and Development (GAD) Office and City Council Office of the Committee on Women and Family Relations will be recognizing their vital roles in society.

The Ten Outstanding Women of Iloilo City (Towil) 2024 will accept nominations until March 8 at 5 p.m.

This is in time with the celebration of Women’s Month in March to give due recognition to women who have manifested exemplary performance in their particular field of profession that significantly contributed to the city’s development.

The undertaking highlights the role of women who have shown excellence in their field of endeavor and made an important impact in Iloilo City.

The citations aim to acknowledge outstanding Ilonggo women who, in their various capacities, have served their community well.

Towil is in search of Ilonggas of legal age who are city residents and have shared outstanding dedication that has contributed with optimism to strengthen and serve as motivation for economic, social, and cultural improvements.

“We give honor to the valued contributions of women in various fields of expertise who are devotedly committed to using their knowledge to elevate the well-being of the Ilonggos,” said GAD Office Head Mary Ann Ramos.

The judges will choose 10 awardees who will receive a plaque, a bouquet of flowers, and a gift.

The nominations shall be based on their achievements in their respective fields of expertise, namely: Judicial Services; Academe; Volunteerism and Community service; Religious Services; Professional Services; Culture and Arts; Math, Science and Technology; Business; Civic Organization; Media; Government Services; and Philanthropic Works.

Any person or organization may nominate one or more women who meet the following criteria: Advocacy on Women Empowerment – 30 percent; Community Service Leadership – 25 percent; Recognition/Awards Received – 15 percent; Academic and Professional Achievement – 15 percent; and Inspirational/Sustained Excellence – 15 percent.

The presentation of the write-up should be in order of significance with a complete description and documentation, a maximum of 12 pages, and Arial font size 12 on legal-size bond paper.

The submission of a nomination should be duly signed by the nominator and nominee, along with the outstanding accomplishments or exemplary norms of conduct.

Submission of the completed nomination form may be done electronically or in hard copy.

Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Iloilo City Gender and Development Facebook page, email gadiloilocity@gmail.com or call 333-1111 Local 217.

For inquiries, interested parties may visit the GAD Office or the Human Resource Management Office and look for Carmeli Las Monday through Friday during office hours. (PR)