Search, rescue ops ongoing for 7 missing passengers in Antique

A joint operation involving the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Malay, Aklan, and other agencies was launched on August 28 to address the incident.

On August 29, the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) 505th Search and Rescue Group and Tactical Operations Group-Western, in collaboration with the MDRRMO personnel from Malay in Aklan and Caluya in Antique, the Philippine Army and PCG, conducted search and rescue operations in Romblon, Caluya, Antique, and Boracay Islands in Aklan to locate the missing individuals.

The PAF used its W-3A Sokol helicopter to rescue the two motorbancas from capsizing in the waters near Caluya and Boracay Islands.

At 4:48 a.m., a water search and rescue operation was initiated, followed by an aerial search and rescue operation at 6:41 a.m., resulting in the recovery of some passengers' remains.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Western Visayas said the three fatalities were found on Looc, Tablas, and Carabao Islands in Romblon.

They were identified as Christopher Gajero, Marlon Belleca, and Mark Dellero, residents of Bicol and Camarines Sur.

Those who remained missing are Vic Florencio, Roel Dellero, Joseph Dellero, Frankie Gajero, Sauro Dellero, Zaldy Pases, and Christian Aguilar.

One of those rescued, Arnel Belleca, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his brother, Belleca, and two other companions, Gajero and Delloro.