Search, rescue ops ongoing for 7 missing passengers in Antique

SEARCH and rescue operations continued Friday, August 30, 2024, for the seven passengers who remained missing after two motorboats capsized off the coast of Caluya Island, Antique on August 26, 2024.
The incident has claimed at least three lives, while 10 individuals were rescued.
The two motorboats, carrying a total of 20 passengers, departed Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan around 3 a.m. of August 26. They were expected to arrive in Caluya Island, Antique, by 6 a.m. but failed to do so.
A joint operation involving the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Malay, Aklan, and other agencies was launched on August 28 to address the incident.
On August 29, the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) 505th Search and Rescue Group and Tactical Operations Group-Western, in collaboration with the MDRRMO personnel from Malay in Aklan and Caluya in Antique, the Philippine Army and PCG, conducted search and rescue operations in Romblon, Caluya, Antique, and Boracay Islands in Aklan to locate the missing individuals.
The PAF used its W-3A Sokol helicopter to rescue the two motorbancas from capsizing in the waters near Caluya and Boracay Islands.
At 4:48 a.m., a water search and rescue operation was initiated, followed by an aerial search and rescue operation at 6:41 a.m., resulting in the recovery of some passengers' remains.
The Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Western Visayas said the three fatalities were found on Looc, Tablas, and Carabao Islands in Romblon.
They were identified as Christopher Gajero, Marlon Belleca, and Mark Dellero, residents of Bicol and Camarines Sur.
Those who remained missing are Vic Florencio, Roel Dellero, Joseph Dellero, Frankie Gajero, Sauro Dellero, Zaldy Pases, and Christian Aguilar.
One of those rescued, Arnel Belleca, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his brother, Belleca, and two other companions, Gajero and Delloro.
OCD Western Visayas Director Raul Fernandez said the 10 survivors were transported Friday morning, August 30, from San Jose in Romblon to Caluya in Antique.
"Our air asset is conducting aerial searches, accompanied by the PNP Maritime Group and rescue boats from various LGUs," he said.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has also been involved in coordinating the response and providing assistance to affected families.
The PCG has provided assistance to Belleca and his family, including transportation and other necessary support.
The MDRRMO and other agencies have also provided assistance to the affected families, including shelter and food.
Authorities said the search and rescue operations will continue until all missing individuals are accounted for.
The public was urged to report any information that may lead to the missing individuals’ whereabouts. (Leo Solinap)