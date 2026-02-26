Security guard arrested in buy-bust; firearm, ammunition seized

A 43-YEAR-OLD security guard was arrested in a buy-bust that led to the recovery of a homemade shotgun and live ammunition in Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City at 8:03 p.m. on February 24, 2026.

Personnel of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted the anti-drug operation that resulted in the arrest of alias Jom, a resident of Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Icpo, underscored the unit’s continuing campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“We remain committed to intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms. The successful conduct of this operation demonstrates our strong commitment to keeping our communities safe. We will continue to pursue individuals engaged in illegal activities and ensure that they are held accountable under the law,” Parilla said.

Seized during the operation was one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing about one gram of shabu with a standard drug price of P6,800. Also confiscated were the buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

At 8:25 p.m. on the same day, operating personnel implemented a search warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, at the suspect’s residence in Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The search led to the recovery of one 12-gauge homemade shotgun, one piece of 12-gauge live ammunition and five pieces of .45 caliber live ammunition.

The suspect remains under police custody at ICPS 4 pending the filing of charges for violations of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591.

The operation was part of the intensified campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas against illegal drugs and firearms in the region. (Leo Solinap)