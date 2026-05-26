Security guard nabbed with P1.7-M shabu

A 37-YEAR-OLD security guard tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) in Barangay Loboc, Lapuz, Iloilo City, around 6:40 p.m. on May 25, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, director of Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the successful anti-illegal drug operation showed the continued intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the city.

“This successful operation reflects our steadfast commitment in the fight against illegal drugs. Let this serve as a strong warning to individuals engaged in illegal drug activities -- stop now before it is too late, otherwise you may end up behind bars. We thank the public for their continued support and encourage everyone to remain vigilant and actively cooperate with the ICPO and the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign for a safer and drug-free Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Will, was married and listed as an HVI. He was a resident of Barangay Rizal Estanzuela, City Proper District, Iloilo City, and was temporarily staying in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

He was arrested for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by joint operatives of the Icpo City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) under the supervision of Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, officer-in-charge, together with personnel from the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8-Station Drug Enforcement Team.

Authorities recovered eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and four knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu, including the buy-bust item.

Police said the confiscated illegal drugs weighed about 250 grams with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P1.7 million.

Operatives also recovered the buy-bust money and several non-drug items from the suspect during the operation.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of ICPC 8 for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

The Icpo said it will continue to strengthen anti-illegal drug operations in line with the campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) against illegal drugs and criminality.

The police campaign also supports the Philippine National Police program, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.” (Leo Solinap)