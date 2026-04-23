Security guard nabbed with P374,000 shabu in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES OF the San Joaquin Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a security guard during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Siwaragan, San Joaquin, Iloilo, on April 21, 2026.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 55 grams of suspected shabu worth P374,000 at 3:21 p.m.

The suspect, alias Geo, 54, a resident of Barangay Bucaya, San Joaquin, Iloilo, is under the custody of the San Joaquin MPS.

Officers seized three transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, marked buy-bust money, a black Honda PCX 160 motorcycle, and other non-drug items from his possession.

Authorities said the suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier Genral Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), said, “We commend San Joaquin MPS for this accomplishment. PRO6 will continue to strengthen its efforts in the fight against illegal drugs and criminal activities.”

The regional director added that the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their respective areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)