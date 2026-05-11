Security guard surrenders after shooting seafood worker at Iloilo mall

A SECURITY guard voluntarily surrendered to police after allegedly shooting a seafood section employee at about 4:37 p.m. on May 10, 2026, at the fishing area inside a mall in Barangay Q. Abeto, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, according to the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).

The victim, identified only by the alias Jho, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after he was allegedly shot by alias Josh, 37, married, and a security guard who was assigned as a roving guard at the said mall.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, city director of ICPO, said authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

“The ICPO assures the public that we are conducting a fair, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into this incident. We appreciate the concern and support of Mayor Raisa S. Treñas and assure everyone that updates will be provided accordingly as the investigation progresses,” Parilla said.

Public urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information as authorities work to establish the facts of the case, according to Parilla.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspect allegedly approached the victim and suddenly fired at him using his issued firearm.

The victim was immediately brought to the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) for treatment and received further medical care as of press time.

Police said the suspect later voluntarily surrendered to responding officers along with the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

He is currently in the custody of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5, pending proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Authorities also sought the assistance of the Scene of the Crime Operatives for crime scene processing and evidence gathering.

Initial police reports indicated that the incident may have stemmed from a misunderstanding, although investigators said they are still validating all information and establishing the complete circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ICPO said it continues to coordinate closely with the Iloilo City Government and other concerned agencies regarding the incident.

No other injuries were reported during the incident, police added.

The firearm allegedly used by the suspect was turned over to authorities for proper examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have yet to release additional information regarding the possible filing of criminal charges as investigators continue gathering statements and evidence.

The incident drew concern from mallgoers and nearby workers inside the commercial establishment, prompting police to immediately secure the area following the shooting.

ICPO assured the public that law enforcement authorities remain committed to maintaining peace and order while ensuring that the investigation is conducted properly and transparently.

Police also reminded the public to refrain from spreading unverified information online while the investigation remains ongoing. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)