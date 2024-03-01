Security lapses at Jaro police station probed after detainee's daring escape

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icp) has launched a manhunt to recapture Gabriel Carlo Tabon, a 34-year-old detainee who escaped his cell at the Jaro police station on February 28, 2024.

Tabon is an engineer and resident of Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City, but resided in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The Warrant Section of Iloilo City Poice Station (ICPS) 3 served a warrant for the crime of Estafa, led by Police Major Eduardo Siacon Jr., with bail fixed at P20,000 Judge Gregorio L. Vega Jr, National Capital Judicial Region, Branch 156, Pasig City, on July 5, 2016.

A spot report was issued on September 16, 2023, stating that Tabon is currently detained at an ICPS3 custodial facility, and awaiting trial.

In a press conference on February 29, 2024, Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Icpo director, ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Valencia, chief of the City Intelligence and Detective Management Unit (CIDMU).

The investigation will focus on the three jail officers who were on duty when Tabon escaped.

The officers, a senior master sergeant, staff sergeant, and patrolman, have been relieved from their posts and reassigned to Icpo headquarters pending the investigation's outcome.

Coronica emphasized his stance against negligence of duty, saying that such actions compromise the integrity of detention facilities and highlighting the need for accountability among law enforcement officers.

"He escaped because of the flaw in the practice made to clean the facility. He was the first to escape because there was no guard from our jailer," Coronica said.

He expressed his determination to identify any security lapses at the Jaro police station and hold those responsible accountable through both criminal and administrative proceedings.

"I want them to learn not only from their own experiences but also from the experiences of others. We have numerous stations or units escaping prisoners, and I don't want that incident to happen here at ICPO (Iloilo City Police Office) as well. That's why I continuously remind and emphasize to them about the safety protocols during detention facility practices," Coronica said.

Coronica said that detention facility practices involve jailers ordering choirs.

"What I'm trying to say is that I'm not tolerating it anymore," Coronica said. ”

“Heads will roll in this incident. Definitely, the ICPO will file appropriate charges, criminal or administrative, and give lessons to the police who are responsible for this act,” Coronica said

The manhunt for Tabon is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the ICPO or their nearest police station. (SunStar Philippines)