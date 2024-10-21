Security measures set for MassKara Festival, All Saints' and All Souls' Days, 2025 elections, PRO-Western Visayas says

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas Director Brigadier General Jack Wanky announced measures to ensure safety and security during a press conference on October 21, 2024, at Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

He addressed major events such as the 2025 midterm elections, the MassKara Festival, and All Saints' and All Souls' Day.

Wanky highlighted the peaceful completion of the eight-day filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC), with no reported incidents. He attributed this success to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies.

"I would like to thank and congratulate everyone for your unselfish contributions that led to the overall success during the eight-day filing of Certificates of Candidacy for those vying for different posts in the political arena," Wanky said.

"The activity was very peaceful, and no untoward incidents occurred."

In preparation for the May 2025 midterm elections, Wanky emphasized the importance of maintaining an apolitical stance among police officers and enforcing laws without bias.

He reported the reshuffling of seven chiefs of police who had reached their maximum two-year tour of duty (TOD) and announced that 30 more would follow. Additionally, 127 police personnel with relatives running for elective positions have been transferred to prevent any conflicts of interest.

Wanky announced that new recruits will be ready for deployment to police stations after completing mandatory mobile unit duty assignments, prioritizing the localization program for the upcoming election.

"This is to prevent our personnel from seeking endorsements or interventions from politicians. We cannot discount the possibility that these accommodated Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel reassigned through the intervention of political candidates will be biased during the election, considering 'utang na loob' as a cultural aspect among Filipinos," Wanky said.

Wanky stated that the government is striving to make police officers professionals who enforce the law without fear or favor.

The PNP localization program is also being implemented, with 873 personnel requesting transfers to their localities. Of these, 194 have already been reassigned, and more will follow as new recruits complete their mobile unit duty assignments.

This initiative aims to ensure impartiality during elections, as Wanky pointed out the potential for officers to be influenced by political candidates due to personal relationships.

Meanwhile, PRO-Western Visayas has deployed around 1,900 personnel to ensure the safety of Bacolod City during the ongoing MassKara Festival.

The deployment includes 1,199 PNP officers, 330 from other agencies, 230 force multipliers, and 100 rescue groups.

A gun ban in Bacolod City was instituted on October 11, 2024, and will remain in place until October 27, 2024, as part of security measures. Additionally, a specialized drone squad, consisting of 16 personnel and one supervisor, has been deployed to monitor and patrol activity areas during the festival.

On November 1 and 2, Wanky mentioned that security plans are already in place for the upcoming All Saints and All Souls Day celebrations.

A total of 1,900 police personnel will be deployed across cemeteries, terminals, ports, and other key areas to ensure public safety. Police assistance desks will also be set up at these locations in coordination with local government units, law enforcement agencies, and advocacy support groups.

In other developments, Wanky announced the recruitment process for the PNP attrition quota, with 360 new officers to be hired, including a 20 percent quota for female personnel.

During the press conference, Wanky also extended his sympathies to the family of Police Staff Sergeant Mechael Gatinato, who tragically lost his life during an anti-illegal fishing operation in Guimaras Island.

Gatinato fell from a motorized banca on October 16, 2024, and his body was recovered two days later by local fishermen.

"Appropriate support is already being provided, and we have designated a survivor personnel to assist the family in preparing the required documents for the availment of his benefits," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)