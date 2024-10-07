Senior citizen nabbed for possession of giant clamshells worth P4.2-M in Iloilo

A 63-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested in Purok 4, Barangay Lantangan, Gigantes Island, Carles, Iloilo, after authorities seized giant clamshells, locally known as "taklobo," from her possession on October 5, 2024.

Authorities confiscated 70 sacks of giant clamshells, weighing approximately 2,800 kilograms, with an estimated market value of P4,200,000.

The operation, led by the Iloilo Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) with support from the Carles Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Carles Bantay-Dagat, took place around 3:00 p.m. following a tip-off from a concerned citizen at 9:30 a.m.

The informant reported that an individual known as alias Evelyn, a local resident, was involved in the illegal collection and storage of giant clamshells.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from Iloilo MARPSTA proceeded to the suspect's residence, which also serves as a variety store. The clamshells were visible in plain view from the road, piled up at the back of the store.

Police operatives questioned the suspect about the legality of her possession of the giant clamshells, asking her to present any necessary permits from local authorities.

However, the suspect failed to provide any documentation, prompting the operatives to arrest her for violating Section 102, paragraph (b) of Republic Act 10654, also known as "An Act to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing."

The suspect is currently in the custody of Iloilo MARPSTA for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)