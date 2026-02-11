Senior citizen nabbed, P1.08 million shabu seized in Iloilo City

AN ALLEGED high-value individual (HVI) was arrested, and about 160 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,088,000 was seized during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) in Barangay MacArthur, La Paz District, Iloilo City around 11:05 p.m. on February 10, 2026.

The suspect was identified as alias Norman, 61, a widower and resident of Barangay MacArthur, La Paz District. He was arrested after allegedly selling one sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer during the operation.

The buy-bust was carried out by operatives of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 under the ICPO, led by Police Captain Gimel Acuesta, officer in charge, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas.

Seized during the operation were 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, including the buy-bust item, with a total estimated weight of about 160 grams and a standard street value of P1,088,000.

Police also recovered the marked buy-bust money and one homemade 12-gauge pistol-type shotgun loaded with one live round from the suspect’s possession.

Authorities classified the suspect as an HVI based on police records.

The arrested suspect is now in the custody of ICPS 2 for proper disposition. He will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for the successful operation.

“The arrest of this high-value individual and the recovery of a significant quantity of illegal drugs and a firearm highlight the unwavering commitment of our police units to dismantling drug networks in our communities. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations to ensure the safety and security of the people of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer in charge of the Icpo, emphasized the city police’s continuing anti-drug drive.

“We will not relent in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs, regardless of the age or status of those involved. Illegal drugs continue to destroy families and communities. Let this serve as a strong warning that Icpo will relentlessly pursue drug personalities and ensure that they face the full force of the law. Our operations will remain aggressive, intelligence-driven, and within the bounds of the law,” Parilla said.

The Icpo said it will continue to strengthen coordination with other law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas to sustain intelligence-driven operations against illegal drugs and other criminal activities in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)