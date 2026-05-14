Service development academy for barangays launched

AIMING to institutionalize excellence in grassroots governance, the Iloilo City Government officially launched the Barangay Academy for Public Service and Development.

The Barangay Academy is a training program designed to help local government workers perform their duties more effectively through three main pillars: Capacity Development, Institutional Strengthening, and Cross-Cutting and Demand-Driven Initiatives.

“The idea came from listening to the experiences, struggles, and aspirations of our barangay officials and community workers,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas during the program launch on May 14, 2026, at the City Hall Annex Auditorium.

“At the center of local governance are our barangays — the true frontline of governance and the closest link between the government and the community,” she added.

A brainchild of Treñas, the launch of this landmark initiative was witnessed by Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Western Visayas (DILG 6).

The event also featured a ceremonial commitment signing joined by DILG Iloilo City Director Oscar Lim Jr., Liga ng mga Barangay President Irene Ong, City Councilor Rex Marcus Sarabia, the District Association of Barangay Captains, and barangay officials.

“Kon palangga naton ang syudad, we need to improve man sang aton nga pagserbisyo. Isa na da ka major step ang maayo nga paghawak sang aton mga budget,” said Sarabia, chair of the City Council Committee on Appropriations.

Budget and Fiscal Management is one of the key components under the Capacity Development pillar of the academy, which focuses on improving core competencies in local governance and professionalizing public service.

The Institutional Strengthening pillar seeks to improve internal foundations, peace and order, and disaster risk reduction and management.

The Cross-Cutting and Demand-Driven Initiatives pillar, meanwhile, focuses on data systems and transparency, and citizen feedback mechanisms.

A first of its kind in the region, Ingeniero lauded the program, describing the Barangay Academy as a long-term intervention and investment in good governance that starts at the grassroots level.

He described it as a fitting initiative, noting that governance requires continuous learning and adaptation.

“At nagpapasalamat po ako sa City Government of Iloilo, under the leadership of Mayor Raisa Treñas. Why? Kasi inaksyonan niya agad ’to. Unang usap namin ni mayor, ‘yun agad ang bukambibig — ‘Tulungan natin ang mga barangay, ayusin natin,’” Ingeniero added.

The DILG 6 director left everyone with a challenge, saying he looks forward to seeing Iloilo City barangays join and win the next Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays. (PR)