Shooting incidents in Western Visayas drop 28% in Q1 2026

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded a 28 percent decrease in shooting incidents in the first quarter of 2026, with cases dropping from 50 during the same period in 2025 to 36 this year.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the reduction in incidents and the increase in recovered firearms underscore the impact of law enforcement efforts and public support.

“Each firearm that we recover is a potential threat neutralized. These loose firearms could have been used in the commission of crimes, including shooting incidents. Their removal from the streets directly contributes to the reduction of violence in our communities,” Ligan said.

Data from the PRO 6 showed that a total of 985 firearms were recovered, surrendered, and deposited from January to March 2026, higher than the 713 firearms recorded during the same period in 2025.

Of the total, voluntary surrender accounted for the largest share, increasing significantly from 327 in 2025 to 828 in 2026. The rise in voluntary surrender reflects growing public trust and support for the police campaign against loose firearms.

Authorities said the removal of unregistered and illegally possessed firearms has been a key factor in reducing shooting incidents across the region.

Police operations targeting loose firearms, along with intensified checkpoints, intelligence-driven activities, and coordination with local communities, contributed to the gains.

Ligan said the decrease in shooting incidents is a result of sustained law enforcement initiatives combined with active community participation.

“This accomplishment reflects the strong collaboration between the police and the community. The significant increase in voluntarily surrendered firearms shows that more people are choosing to support our campaign for peace and order,” he added.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to continue intensified operations against loose firearms and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders to further reduce crime.

Police officials emphasized that continued public cooperation remains essential in sustaining the downward trend in shooting incidents and maintaining peace and order across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)