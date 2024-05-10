Sigma police seize homemade shotgun in search warrant operation

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas carried out a search warrant operation in Barangay Bangonbangon, Sigma, Capiz at 5:10 a.m. on May 8, 2024.

A 55-year-old resident, unemployed, only known by the alias Junior, turned over a homemade 12-gauge shotgun and three rounds of ammunition to authorities.

A joint team from the Sigma Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence Team of Capiz, the Regional Intelligence Unit of Western Visayas, and the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company implemented the search warrant numbered 44-05-2024.

The warrant, which was issued on May 7, 2024, was authorized by Judge Rommel L. Leonor, Acting Executive Judge of the 6th Judicial Region, Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz. The operation was conducted due to a violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the units involved in the successful operation.

"I urge you to intensify our campaign to account for the remaining loose firearms in order that these will not be used in the commission of crimes,” Wanky said.

The individual is currently in police custody and will face charges for violating RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)