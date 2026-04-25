Sisters, nephew arrested in Iloilo City drug bust; P374,000 shabu seized

OPERATIVES OF the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested three drug suspects, including two sisters and their nephew, in a buy-bust operation in Purok 5, Barangay Infante, Molo District, Iloilo City, at 10:35 p.m. on April 23, 2026.

The operation led to the seizure of 55 grams of shabu valued at P374,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the units for their dedication.

“I commend our personnel for their dedication and sustained efforts in the campaign against illegal drugs. This accomplishment reflects our strong commitment to keeping our communities safe. We will continue to intensify our operations and call on the public to support our initiatives,” Ligan said.

The arrest followed more than two weeks of surveillance. Police identified the suspects as alias Baleling, 40, a pizza vendor and high-value individual (HVI); alias Apad, 43, also an HVI; and alias Andre, 19, a street-value individual. The suspects reside in Molo District.

Police said Baleling and Apad are sisters, while Andre is their nephew. Authorities recovered two plastic sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The suspects are in the custody of ICPS 4 and face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165.

The Icpo, under Police Col. Wilbert Parilla, continues to intensify anti-illegal drug operations as part of the broader PRO 6 campaign.

Authorities urged residents to report illegal drug activities to sustain law enforcement efforts. The PRO 6 assured the public of its relentless campaign through intelligence gathering and community partnerships. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)