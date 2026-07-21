Skills training gives PDLs a second chance

THE Iloilo City Government kicked off the first day of the Selda (Skills Enhancement and Livelihood Development Activity) Training Program for another set of male Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Iloilo City District Jail–Male Dormitory.

Participants learned the basics of broas production, from preparing ingredients and mixing the batter to baking quality products, under the guidance of Chef AJ Bartolome of Philippine Foremost Milling Corporation, together with trainers from the Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC).

The program is made possible through the partnership of the Iloilo City Government, BJMP Iloilo City District Jail–Male Dormitory, Philippine Foremost Milling Corporation, PCCI Iloilo Chapter, and TIIC, providing PDLs with skills, livelihood opportunities, and hope for a better future through second-chance programs. (PR)