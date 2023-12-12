Soldier hurt in encounter with rebels in Iloilo

A MEMBER of the Philippine Army’s 12th Infantry Battalion was hurt in an encounter with more or less 10 communist rebels in Barangay Manaripay, Calinog, Iloilo on December 10, 2023.

The soldier sustained a minor injury but he is now in a stable condition.

The encounter between the troops and members of Central Front Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay happened while the government soldiers were responding to a report on the presence of communist rebels who were reportedly conducting extortion activities in the area.

The firefight lasted for around 10 minutes. The rebels then fled.

The soldiers seized from the counter site several war materials, including two M16 magazines, nine live AK47 and nine live M16 ammunition, 40 empty shells of M16, a VHF handheld radio, four cellular phones, seven SIM cards, one memory card, backpacks, shoulder bags, hammocks, food, medical equipment, medicines, personal belongings, and high-value intelligence documents.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, acknowledged the local community for providing “timely and significant” intelligence to the Army.

He said the information stopped the rebels’ extortion operation.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and collaboration of the local community in our campaign to bring an end to the decades-long insurgency. Their proactive stance in giving our troops with timely and relevant information regarding the movements and activities of these communist terrorists underscores their frustration with the falsehoods, deceptions, and atrocities perpetrated by this terrorist group. What they desire, above all, is a peaceful community free from the menace of the NPAs. With the people firmly standing by our side, we are resolute in our commitment to relentlessly pursue the remaining members of the CTG and bring this terrorist organization to the verge of collapse," Sison said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)