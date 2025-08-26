Soldier killed, another wounded in Capiz clash with communist rebels

A SOLDIER was killed while another was wounded following two armed encounters with remnants of the New People's Army (NPA) in Barangay Agpalali, Tapaz, Capiz, on August 25, 2025.

The fatality was identified as Sergeant Jhon Ray Coopera, who sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen during the clash with around 10 communist rebels belonging to the dismantled Central Front and Regional Sentro de Grabidad, Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay (KR-P).

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Coopera.

"We grieve the loss of Sergeant Coopera, a valiant warrior who sacrificed his life to bring peace to the people of Tapaz. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. We honor his memory and offer our deepest condolences to his bereaved family," Samson said.

He added that the soldier’s death would not be in vain.

"His heroism will strengthen our unwavering resolve to totally eliminate the remaining CTG remnants and end their terroristic acts," Samson added.

He said the pursuit of peace persists and that Coopera's legacy will be advanced with unwavering resolve.

Operating troops of the 12th Infantry (Lick ’Em) Battalion (12IB), led by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta and based in Calinog, Iloilo, were conducting pursuit operations against the NPA remnants, who had been involved in a series of armed clashes in the tri-boundary of Barangays Agpalali, Artuz, and Tabon in Tapaz on August 22.

The first encounter occurred at 7:45 a.m. in Barangay Agpalali, lasting about 10 minutes before the NPA elements withdrew westward and southwestward.

A second firefight broke out at 10:28 a.m. in the same area, lasting 15 minutes, where another 12IB soldier, also a sergeant, was wounded.

Samson assured that the Philippine Army would extend assistance to the families of the casualties.

He affirmed that comprehensive assistance will be extended to Coopera’s family and assured that the wounded soldier will receive the highest standard of care and support throughout his recovery process.

He pledged to honor their sacrifices through both verbal acknowledgment and demonstrable, concrete actions. (Leo Solinap)