Soldier killed in shooting inside 3ID

A SOLDIER was killed in a shooting incident inside 3rd Infantry (Spearheah) Division (3ID) Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, prompting an investigation by military authorities and coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) on February 9, 2026.

In a press statement, the 3ID confirmed that the incident occurred at the Headquarters of the 6th Cavalry Company, Armor Division, and resulted in the death of Private First Class Wencel Jay Puntuan. The alleged suspect was identified as Private First Class Rosarjoe Manajero, also a member of the 6th Cavalry Company.

“The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) confirms that a shooting incident occurred at the Headquarters of the 6th Cavalry Company, Armor Division, inside Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr., Jamindan, Capiz, on the evening of February 9, 2026, which resulted in the death of Private First Class (PFC) Wencel Jay Puntuan,” the division said.

According to the statement, authorities immediately secured the area following the incident and ensured that proper procedures were observed.

“The division assures the public that immediate actions were taken to secure the area, provide medical assistance, and place the alleged suspect under custody,” the statement read.

Military officials also confirmed that coordination with the police was carried out to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

“Proper coordination with the Philippine National Police has been made to ensure due process and accountability,” the division said.

The leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division described the incident as isolated and emphasized that it does not represent the conduct and standards of its personnel.

“The leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division emphasizes that this is an isolated incident and does not reflect the discipline, professionalism, and values upheld by its soldiers,” the statement said.

“The Division will not tolerate such behavior and is fully cooperating with the authorities to guarantee that justice is served,” it added.

Aside from police involvement, the division said that internal measures were also being undertaken to address the matter and prevent similar incidents.

“In addition, the 3ID and the 6th Cavalry Company are conducting parallel investigations to ensure that justice is delivered and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the statement read.

The command reiterated its commitment to discipline and accountability across all its units and installations.

“The command remains firm in enforcing discipline and accountability, steadfast in its commitment to order, integrity, and the safety of all soldiers and personnel at Camp Peralta and across all military installations under its jurisdiction,” the division added.

Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr., located in Jamindan, Capiz, serves as a key military installation in Western and Central Visayas. The 6th Cavalry Company operates under the Armor Division and maintains its headquarters inside the camp.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive or the events leading up to the incident. The identity of the victim and the alleged suspect was confirmed in the official statement, but no additional background information was provided.

The alleged suspect remains under custody as investigations continue. Military officials have yet to release information regarding possible charges or administrative actions pending the outcome of the inquiries.

The 3ID said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities to ensure that due process is observed. The parallel investigations by the division and the 6th Cavalry Company aim to establish the facts of the case and determine accountability.

Officials assured the public that measures are being undertaken to uphold order within the camp and maintain security across military installations under the division’s jurisdiction.

The 3ID has not announced funeral arrangements for Private First Class Wencel Jay Puntuan. No additional statements have been issued by the family of the victim or representatives of the alleged suspect.

Military officials emphasized that they remain committed to ensuring accountability and justice while maintaining stability and order within Camp Peralta and other installations under their supervision. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)