Super health center brings healthcare services closer to far-flung barangays of Nueva Valencia

THE Provincial Government of Guimaras, together with the Department of Health-Centers for Health Development Western Visayas, spearheaded the groundbreaking ceremony for the newest super health center in the island located in Barangay Cabalagnan, Nueva Valencia on February 29, 2024.

The facility is the second super health center in Guimaras aimed to boost the health care services of the province and expanding its reach to the far-flung barangays of the island, which is in tune to Governor JC Rahman Nava's development agenda dubbed "Kabataan FIRST."

DOH-CDC Western Visayas Director Adriano Suba-an said this groundbreaking will help attain the shared vision that all Filipinos should be among the healthiest in Asia by 2040 and will speak for the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Nueva Valencia Mayor Paul Vincent De La Cruz said the super health center is the fulfillment of their long-time dream of having a health facility in the southern part of their town.

He added that with the super health center, health care services will be accessible to their citizens in distant barangays.

The healthcare facility will primarily cater residents of the six coastal and island barangays of Nueva Valencia, namely: Cabalagnan, La Paz, Igdarapdap, Canhawan, Panobolon and Guiwanon.

This is also one way to decongest the rural health unit of Nueva Valencia, according to Mayor De La Cruz.

"This will help us achieve sang isa sa gin-identify naton under our six-point agenda which is the upscaling of government service delivery," he added.

Representative Ma. Lucille L. Nava lauded the momentous event that will enable the residents of far-flung areas in Nueva Valencia to have access to quality healthcare services.

The super health center will also give a breather to Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital as minor cases will be catered in the super health center and the hospital will treat urgent and severe cases.

"Rest assured tinguhaan ko gid sa Congress nga kun ano ang mga mabulig naton para ma-improve pa gid naton ang super health center at the same time kun ano ang puwede naton mapabutang kag ma-request naton sa DOH nga i-prioritize nga facility nga isulod diri sa super health center, tinguhaan guid naton ina," Nava said. (PR)