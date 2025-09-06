Suspect in mall robbery arrested through CCTV, community cooperation

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested the suspect in the SM City Mandurriao parking area robbery within 24 hours of the incident after tracking him through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and vital information from the community.

The suspect, identified as alias Toto, 39, married, and a resident of Barangay Bo. Obrero, Lapuz District, was arrested on the evening of September 4, 2025.

He is accused of robbing alias Lulu, a doctor and wife of a retired police chief of Iloilo Province.

According to police reports, on September 3, 2025, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim while she was waiting for her husband in the mall’s parking area.

He demanded her wallet, struck her with the weapon, and fled on a motorcycle.

The wallet contained cash in Philippine pesos, US dollars, Euros, and ATM cards.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of Icpo, said the quick solution was possible due to community cooperation. He cited the honesty of a tricycle driver who surrendered the victim’s wallet, which was found along Solis Street in City Proper District, providing leads that helped police trace the suspect’s movements.

“This swift resolution shows that when the police, LGU, stakeholders, and community work together, justice is quickly achieved. Icpo will continue to strengthen cooperation and public trust to keep Iloilo City safe,” Legada said.

Legada also commended the support of Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, barangay officials, and stakeholders who assisted law enforcement agencies in bringing the suspect into custody.

Treñas welcomed the arrest, noting that police operatives followed the suspect’s movements from SM City’s parking area until he returned to his residence. She stressed that the case highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

“The arrest of the suspect is a welcome development. This shows that our call for swift justice and the strong presence of our police force have sent a clear message nga wala kita sang lugar para sa kriminalidad sa aton siyudad,” Treñas said.

She also expressed sympathy for the victim and her family. “As a mother and as your Mayor, I deeply empathize with the victim and the victim’s family. Mabudlay kag masakit ang nadangtan niyo. Ginapromesa ko nga indi kamo naga-isahanon sa pagpaninguha nga mahatagan kamo sang hustisya.”

(As a mother and as your Mayor, I deeply empathize with the victim and the victim’s family. You have had a difficult and painful experience. I promise you are not alone in trying to get justice.)

Treñas assured that the suspect’s family will also receive assistance in recovering from the trauma brought about by the incident. “Ang ginhimo sang iya bana indi gid husto kag dapat niya sabton, pero indi naton pagpabay-an ang pamilya nga apektado sang sini nga insidente,” she added.

(What her husband did was completely wrong and she should be held accountable, but we will not let the family affected by this incident go unabated.)

The suspect, who admitted during interrogation that he acted alone and was not part of any organized crime group, remains under the custody of Iloilo City Police Station 10 (ICPS) 10 led by Police Captain Val Cambel, pending the filing of charges.

Treñas said the case also demonstrates that when the community collaborates with law enforcement, "masarangan naton ang pagpakigbato sa krimen." Our aim of rising livability equates to safe and secured communities where citizens have peace of mind.

"Sa pihak sini, buligan naton ang pamilya sang suspek, ilabi na ang iya asawa, nga maka-recover sa trauma. Ang ginhimo sang iya bana indi gid husto kag dapat niya sabton, pero indi naton pagpabay-an ang pamilya nga apektado sang sini nga insidente," she said.

(Meanwhile, let's help the suspect's family, especially his wife, recover from the trauma. What her husband did was absolutely wrong and she should be held accountable, but we will not let the family affected by this incident go to waste," she said.)

Treñas said the city government will continue to enhance police visibility and implement stronger security measures to ensure safety across Iloilo City. “Rest assured, this case will not end with arrest alone, justice must be served,” she said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)