Suspect nabbed, P408,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

A BUY-BUST operation in Barangay San Felix, City Proper District, Iloilo City resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the seizure of 60 grams of shabu valued at P408,000 on August 27, 2025.

The suspect was identified as alias Jefrox, 44, single, and a resident of City Proper District, Iloilo City. He was arrested after selling one sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer in exchange for P13,000 in marked money.

Authorities also confiscated 17 additional sachets of suspected shabu, an improvised tooter, a black pouch, other drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit 6 and Iloilo City Police Station 7.

The arrested suspect is in police custody for booking procedures. Charges will be filed against him for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the success of the coordinated operation.

“This accomplishment is clear proof of our commitment to suppress the circulation of illegal drugs in Western Visayas. I commend the dedication of our personnel in carrying out their duty with integrity and professionalism," he said.

Ligan stated that PRO 6 will intensify its anti-illegal drugs operations to ensure community safety and protect the future of the youth. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)