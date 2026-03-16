Suspect yields P1.49-M shabu in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized 220 grams of shabu worth P1,496,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Lemery, Iloilo at 11:20 p.m. on March 15, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Bobot, 46, a palay and corn agent and resident of Lemery, Iloilo. Authorities classified him as an HVI.

Police records showed the suspect was arrested for a drug-related offense in 2016 and released in 2021 after a plea bargaining agreement.

Operatives of the PDEU 3 of the Ippo carried out the operation in coordination with the Lemery Municipal Council, the 2 Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC) under the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 6, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

Police launched the operation after months of surveillance to confirm the suspect's involvement in illegal drug trading.

Operatives seized 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 220 grams, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

Authorities estimated the drugs have a standard value of P1,496,000.

The suspect remains in police custody and faces charges for violating Section 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the units for the operation.

“I commend our operating units for this successful operation that led to the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs. These illegal substances could have destroyed many lives in our communities. Rest assured that we will continue to intensify our campaign until Region 6 becomes a drug-free region,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 is intensifying efforts to combat illegal drug proliferation through coordinated operations to dismantle drug networks. Authorities emphasized the importance of collaboration between police units and local enforcement.

The operation in Lemery illustrated coordination among police units. The Ippo plans ongoing operations across the province to suppress illegal drug activities.

The suspect remains detained while investigators prepare charges for filing in court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)