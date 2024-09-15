Suspected drug trader caught with P541,960 'shabu' in Balasan

THE Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team conducted a buy-bust operation and arrested a high-value individual (HVI) involved in the illegal drug trade on September 14, 2024

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, provincial director of Iloilo Police Provincial Director (Ippo), commended the operating team for their successful operation. He also acknowledged the community's invaluable contribution to preventing the spread of illegal drugs in the area.

"I commend the unwavering efforts of our operating team and community to stop the spread of illegal drugs in our beloved Iloilo. Your performance is truly remarkable. Let's continue our collaborative efforts for a more progressive, peaceful, and drug-free Iloilo province," Razalan said.

Around 9:14 p.m., authorities apprehended alias Binoy, 31, of Sitio Bacolod 1, Barangay Tingui-an, Balasan. Authorities seized approximately 79.7 grams of suspected shabu with an standand drug price of P541,960, as well as a .38 caliber revolver loaded with ammunition.

Concerned citizens' reports of Binoy's involvement in illegal drug activities led to the operation. The police conducted surveillance for over two weeks to confirm the information before carrying out the operation.

Binoy is currently in Balasan MPS custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)