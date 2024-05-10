Suspected shabu worth P340,000 seized in Banate buy-bust operation

IN AN anti-drug operation, police apprehended a high-value target and seized suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P340,000 in Barangay Managopaya, Banate, Iloilo on Thursday, at 12:05 p.m., on May 9, 2024.

The buy-bust operation was a joint effort between the Banate Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Regional Intelligence Division, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office's (Ippo) Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).

The arrested suspect, identified as alias Butchoy, 39, is married and resides in Barangay Carmelo, Banate, Iloilo.

Confiscated during the operation were approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu and other non-drug items.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the officers involved in the successful operation and highlighted the continuing focus on combating all forms of criminality, particularly illegal drugs.

"Congratulations on a job well done! Continue working closely with members of our community towards achieving our mutual goal of having a safer and more secure environment for us all," Razalan said.

The suspect is currently detained at the Banate PNP Custodial Facility and faces charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)