Suspects in Iloilo Supermart Jaro heist charged, still at large

THE Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Iloilo Supermart Robbery filed charges against six suspects involved in the robbery of Iloilo Supermart Jaro on October 16, 2024.

The suspects, believed to be members of the "Termite Group Visayas," are charged with robbery by use of force upon things.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) director and head of the SITG, praised the team's dedication and diligence in advancing the case and their commitment to ensuring justice for Iloilo's people.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice and that our community remains safe,” Legada said.

The SITG conducted a thorough investigation, identifying key suspects through surveillance analysis, witness interviews, and forensics.

"We urge anyone with further information to come forward to aid in the arrest of these suspects. Together, we can make Iloilo a safer place for everyone," Legada said.

The suspects were identified as follows:

1. Alias Christopher – Male, leader, from Barangay Sto. Niño, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur

2. Alias Neil – Male, of legal age, from Barangay Nacagay, Sagada, Mountain Province

3. Alias Iking – Male, of legal age, the son-in-law of the group leader

4. Alias Boy – Male, of legal age, from Barangay Katengan, Besao, Mountain Province

5. Alias Junrel – Male, of legal age, from Barangay Balonai, Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur

6. Alias Abanse – Male, of legal age, from Barangay Besao, Mountain Province

The suspects allegedly planned the heist days in advance. Witnesses identified three of them after spotting them conducting surveillance around the store. Security footage captured their getaway in a white van, both at the crime scene and at a resort where they stayed in Iloilo.

The suspects were identified through a combination of surveillance footage, witness testimony, and forensic evidence. The SITG has been working round the clock since the robbery occurred in an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Following the robbery on August 27, the Icpo recommended creating the SITG on August 30, which was approved by the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas on September 3. The task group’s thorough investigative work led to the formal filing of charges, even though the suspects remain at large.

The SITG is conducting continuous followup operations and working with intelligence agencies to track the suspects. Authorities urge the public to provide any information that may help in their capture.

"We encourage anyone with relevant information to help us bring these individuals to justice," Legada said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)