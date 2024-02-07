Sustaining ‘Wheels,’ ‘Rise Iloilo City’ launched

THE Iloilo City Government, during Monday's (February 5, 2024) flag ceremony, launched “Rise Iloilo City,” a strategic roadmap that was created through the efforts of the department heads and chiefs of offices of the Iloilo City Government.

It embodies the continuation of the implementation and development of projects under the Wheels (Welfare, Health, Education, Environment, Livelihood and Sustainability) program.

According to Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office (Ledipo) head Velma Jane Lao, Rise is the acronym of the core pillars of the Iloilo City strategic roadmap.

R stands for Responsive and Inclusive Human Development, I for Innovative Economic Development, S for Sustainable Environment, and E for Essential Resilient Infrastructure.

“The development does not stop with us leveling up. We aim to continue going up, and that is why we have come up with Rise Iloilo City,” said Lao.

The R in the logo reflects the two hands reaching out, a representation of the involvement of all stakeholders to improve the quality of life of citizens through the expansion of social services, making sure that no one gets left behind.

It signifies the city’s commitment to creating an environment where everyone has equal opportunities for personal and professional development through various initiatives, programs, and services.

For the I, the gear-like elements inside the letter show the continuous development of the city in terms of economy.

The City Government envisions to develop a dynamic and globall competitive economy by incorporating smart technologies in our services and strategic partnerships with the business sector.

The arrows in S were taken from the recycling symbol which represents how the circle of “waste life” works by helping everything to come back around, which in the long run benefits the environment and the future generations.

This, as the City is committed to implementing eco-friendly practices by promoting renewable energy sources, creating green spaces, stabilizing waste management system, and raising environmental awareness.

The letter E looks a like a building as the city aims to build livable and sustainable green communities through accessible and resilient infrastructure, stressing and recognizing the importance of having reliable and efficient infrastructure systems to support the needs of our growing population.

“The arrow pointing upward with ‘Iloilo City’ inside it represents the Strategic Roadmap the City Government of Iloilo which states all the goals, desired outcomes and steps we will take to be among the Top 3 Most Competitive Highly Urbanized Cities in the Philippines by 2028,” Lao added.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas lauded the Ledipo for this initiative.

“The new logo is a showcase of all the programs, projects, and initiatives of the Iloilo City Government put together so it will be integrated with all of our other future endeavors for the city. I am very happy with all these initiatives LEDIP Office is doing,” said Treñas. (PR)