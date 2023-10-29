Swat officer killed in Iloilo City buy-bust operation

A BUY-BUST operation in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper, Iloilo City resulted in the death of a member of the Iloilo City Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Sunday, on October 29, 2023.
The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Michael Malan, 42, an officer of the city's Swat team.
The encounter occurred around 11:30 a.m. and escalated into a prolonged exchange of gunfire, lasting until around 2 p.m.
The suspect, identified as Bongbong Yturiaga, opened fire with a 9-millimeter (mm) caliber weapon in response to the Swat team's presence during what was initially a routine buy-bust operation.
The incident occurred as the Iloilo City Police Office's City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU) executed a drug buy-bust operation.
Malan died from his injuries, even though he was wearing protective gear. He was shot in the upper arm, and the bullet pierced his armpit.
He was taken to St. Paul's Hospital in Iloilo City, but passed away despite the medical staff's best efforts, according to the attending physician.
Malan left behind a wife and child.
The suspect and his two cohorts eventually surrendered to authorities.
Police found 1.156 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P7.86 million from the suspect and his two accomplices. As of late Sunday afternoon, an inventory of the collected materials, including the 9-mm grenade allegedly used, was still in progress.
Mourning
The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas is in mourning following the loss of Malan.
In a press statement, Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged the community to come together in the fight against drug-related issues.
Villaflor said the fight against illegal drugs is a collective responsibility, calling for the support of other government agencies and community members in achieving a drug-free Western Visayas. The police, while grieving the loss of a comrade, remain dedicated to their mission.
"Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the bereaved family," Villaflor said, assuring that the police force will do its utmost to provide support and assistance during this difficult time.
Following the tragic loss of Malan during a drug operation, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas offered his condolences and assured the City Government's support for the grieving family and the entire Philippine National Police (PNP) community.
"I am deeply saddened by the report that one of the members of the Swat team was shot and expired during a drug operation in one of the barangays at City Proper area," Treñas said.
"I condole with his family and the whole PNP family," Treñas added. (SunStar Philippines)