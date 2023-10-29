Swat officer killed in Iloilo City buy-bust operation

The incident occurred as the Iloilo City Police Office's City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU) executed a drug buy-bust operation.

Malan died from his injuries, even though he was wearing protective gear. He was shot in the upper arm, and the bullet pierced his armpit.

He was taken to St. Paul's Hospital in Iloilo City, but passed away despite the medical staff's best efforts, according to the attending physician.

Malan left behind a wife and child.

The suspect and his two cohorts eventually surrendered to authorities.

Police found 1.156 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P7.86 million from the suspect and his two accomplices. As of late Sunday afternoon, an inventory of the collected materials, including the 9-mm grenade allegedly used, was still in progress.

Mourning

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas is in mourning following the loss of Malan.

In a press statement, Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged the community to come together in the fight against drug-related issues.

Villaflor said the fight against illegal drugs is a collective responsibility, calling for the support of other government agencies and community members in achieving a drug-free Western Visayas. The police, while grieving the loss of a comrade, remain dedicated to their mission.