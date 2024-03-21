Task force apprehends 4 fishing boats for ‘hulbot-hulbot’

THE Iloilo Provincial Bantay Dagat Task Force (PBDTF) apprehended four fishing boats on March 19, 2024 for engaging in illegal Danish Seine fishing, also known as “hulbot-hulbot.”

Apprehended first was F/B RL, which was piloted by Elpedio Mata from Barangay Patao, Bantayan, Cebu, and had 17 crew members on board.

The three others were: F/B Rag Warriors, piloted by Junnel Nopoito from Barangay Maalat, Madredejos, Bantayan, Cebu, with 17 crew members; an unmarked vessel piloted by Chito Bacaling of Barangay Pantalan, Carles, Iloilo, with 13 crew members; and F/B Stingray, which was piloted by Bobby Gallardo of Barangay Pantalan, Carles, Iloilo, and with 24 crew members.

The pilots and crew of F/B Stringray and the unmarked boat attempted to evade arrest by concealing their fishing gear and speeding away.

The task force, however, still caught them.

The four vessels were found violating the Republic Act (RA) 10654, particularly Section 86 (Unauthorized Fishing) and Section 97 about Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 246-1 (banning the use of Danish Seine in fishing).

The pilots of F/B Stingray and the one with no name face additional charges under Presidential Decree (PD) 1829, Section 1 par. b, for attempting to tamper the evidence by destroying their fishing gear.

The pilots were turned over to the Carles Municipal Police Station for processing.

The crew members were released as they are not directly subject to the penal provisions of the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 (Republic Act 8550).

The authorities confiscated two wooden-hulled fishing boats with accessories, two sets of fishing nets, scaring lines, tom weights, and a total of 58 tubs of assorted fish. The task force currently holds these items in custody.

The confiscated fish will be distributed to government penal institutions, hospitals, and charitable organizations. (Leo Solinap)