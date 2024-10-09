Team Uswag, Team Gugma bets file COC for 2025 polls

MEMBERS of Team Uswag, led by mayoral candidate Raisa Treñas-Chu, have filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections at the Iloilo City Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

Treñas-Chu, daughter of incumbent Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, will be vying for the mayoral seat with the strong backing of the party's vice mayor candidate, incumbent Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, who will seek reelection.

The lineup of city councilors for Team Uswag consists 12 notable individuals, including eight incumbents, former councilors, and other well-known figures in Iloilo City.

Below is the final list of candidates for councilor:

1. Lyndon Acap

2. Atty. Sedfrey Cabaluna

3. Nene Dela Llana

4. Atty. Romel Duron

5. Rudolph Jeffrey Ganzon

6. Mandrie Malabor

7. Atty. Sheila Olid

8. Atty. Rex Sarabia

9. Atty. Frances Grace Parcon-Torres

10. Miguel Treñas

11. Johnny Young

12. Alan Zaldivar

Treñas-Chu expressed her gratitude for the support of the Ilonggo people.

"I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by all of you during the recently concluded filing of our certificates of candidacy. Team Uswag could not have asked for a more passionate and dedicated group of supporters. Your presence and energy made this event a truly memorable one, and it reminded us of the strength and unity we share as one Ilonggo family," Treñas-Chu said in a statement.

She also emphasized her commitment to leading Iloilo with integrity and dedication, saying, "As we move forward, I humbly ask for your continued trust and support. This journey is not ours alone -- it is a collective effort, and with your help, we are confident that we can continue to uplift and improve the lives of every Ilonggo.”

Treñas-Chu aims to continue her father's legacy of service to the city and promises to work toward the betterment of Iloilo.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for standing with Team Uswag. Padayon kita sa pag-uswag!" she added.

Meanwhile, Team Gugma, led by Iloilo City Lone District Congresswoman Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda, has also named most of its candidates for the 2025 elections.

The team is set to field former Iloilo City Councilor Julie Grace "Love-love" Baronda for vice mayor, running alongside a lineup of councilor candidates:

1. Dr. Evony Deveza

2. Atty. Kesha Pesina

3. Atty. R Leone Gerochi

4. Pastor Stanley Clyde Flores

5. Gene Manuel Ramos

6. Sheen Marie Mabilog

7. Peter Emil Oñate II

8. Mor Epinosa

9. Jun Capulot

Baronda's camp did not go to the Iloilo City Comelec but instead sent out lawyers Eduardo Reyes III and Juanito Balasote III to submit the COC on behalf of Baronda, her vice mayor, and councilors.

On the final day of COC filing, Team Gugma organized the "Sulong Gugma Iloilo Proclamation Rally" at the University of San Agustin Gymnasium, drawing a sizable crowd for the campaign season.

In a surprising move, Baronda and mayoral candidate Treñas-Chu have issued a joint statement announcing their decision to set aside differences and unite for the betterment of Iloilo City in the upcoming 2025 national and local elections late afternoon on October 8, 2024.

The two leaders, who initially took separate paths for the elections, acknowledged that their decision to part ways had caused tension and division among their supporters, families, and the community.

"The initial decision to part ways and pursue separate paths has, unfortunately, led to unintended consequences that we deeply regret," their joint statement read.

Baronda and Treñas-Chu emphasized that their primary goal is to foster unity and progress in Iloilo City. They acknowledged the importance of collaboration and working together to ensure the city's continued growth and prosperity.

"Our responsibility is to be builders of bridges, not barriers," they said, adding that the city's development and future success depend on working as one community rather than allowing differences to create discord.

The two political figures have come to an agreement not to contest each other for the top posts in the city. Baronda will retain her seat as congresswoman, while Treñas-Chu will run unopposed for the mayoral position.

Each camp is free to field candidates for the positions of vice mayor and members of the City Council.

"Our differences are small in comparison to the shared vision we have for our city’s future," the joint statement added.

Both leaders highlighted the significance of unity in leading Iloilo City to greater heights and ensuring a better future for all its residents.

This unexpected alliance has garnered positive reactions from many supporters who had initially expressed concerns about the potential for conflict between the two political camps.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to working hand-in-hand for the city's progress. (Leo Solinap)