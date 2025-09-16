Telus Digital volunteers upgrade school facilities, boost digital literacy

MORE than 230 volunteers from Telus Digital Philippines joined Brigada Eskwela to improve facilities and promote digital literacy at R.G. Hechanova Memorial National High School, Jaro District in Iloilo City on September 13, 2025.

The initiative, held under Telus Days of Giving, aimed to address classroom shortages and create safer, more comfortable learning spaces for students.

The volunteers painted 14 classrooms, seven hallways, and four staircases, refurbished 40 chairs, and completed construction of separate male and female changing rooms for physical education and extracurricular activities.

Ahead of the event, skilled professionals repaired ceilings, doors, and electrical switches, as well as repainted grills, ensuring facilities were ready for use.

“The efforts to rebuild our facilities, renovate both the Senior and Junior High School buildings, and brighten our surroundings, has truly made a lasting impact on our school and on us, the students,” said Lorraine, student government president of R.G. Hechanova Memorial National High School.

She said the experience served as a reminder of what can be achieved when people unite with purpose and heart, noting that the actions taken went beyond construction to fostering hope.

The volunteer group also held a Telus Wise session with 30 students, focusing on digital literacy, responsible social media use, and safe navigation of AI-powered platforms.

Teachers and community leaders from the barangay joined the event to support the activities.

“We want students to be confident, responsible, and safe digital citizens,” said Anne Muñoz, country vice president of Telus Digital Philippines.

She highlighted that revitalizing classrooms with refurbished furniture and fresh paint, alongside educational workshops like Telus Wise, can foster curiosity and confidence in students, enabling them to focus, learn, and envision future opportunities.

Partners such as Catch 21, United Architects of the Philippines, No One in Need Movement, and MFC Singles worked alongside Telus Digital employees from the Strata and Pavia sites, teachers, and residents.

“Supporting students isn't just about fresh paint and new desks -- it's about igniting possibilities,” said Rajiv Dhand, regional vice president for Asia Pacific and Africa at Telus Digital.

“When we invest in their learning environments, we're really investing in their dreams. We're showing them that they matter, that their futures are bright, and that they have what it takes to thrive in our digital world. That's the magic of Telus Days of Giving. We don't just transform schools, we transform lives, and that impact ripples through communities for generations to come,” Dhand added.

R.G. Hechanova Memorial National High School, established in 1984, had been struggling with deteriorating classrooms and outdated facilities that hindered student focus and participation. With the upgrades, students now have safer, more inspiring learning spaces.

Since 2014, Telus Digital Philippines has supported Brigada Eskwela, contributing over 100,000 volunteer hours nationwide. Earlier this year, the company conducted similar activities in Metro Manila at T. Paez Elementary School and T. Paez Integrated School, benefitting more than 7,800 students.

Through sustained initiatives, Telus Digital Philippines continues to support education, technology, and community empowerment, demonstrating how public-private collaboration can make lasting positive change. (Leo Solinap)