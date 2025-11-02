'Tino' nears Eastern Visayas

THE state weather bureau on Sunday, November 2, 2025, said that Severe Tropical Storm Tino has intensified while moving westward over the Philippine Sea, prompting precautionary measures and class suspensions in several areas across Iloilo Province.

As of 4 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of Severe Tropical Storm Tino was located 805 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Tino is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 115 kilometers per hour, and a central pressure of 990 hPa. It is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour, with strong to storm-force winds extending up to 240 kilometers from its center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is currently hoisted over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the Camotes Islands in the Visayas, and over Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao. Pagasa warned that areas under this signal could experience strong winds ranging from 39 to 61 kilometers per hour within the next 36 hours.

“The highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted throughout its passage is Wind Signal No. 4,” Pagasa said.

The agency added that “minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1.”

Northeast monsoon

Aside from the tropical cyclone’s direct effects, the surge of the northeast monsoon will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and the eastern portions of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and other nearby regions through November 4.

Pagasa also raised warnings of possible coastal flooding, saying, “There is a high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge within the next 48 hours over low-lying coastal communities.”

The areas at risk include Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

The agency further advised mariners to stay in port due to very rough to high seas expected along the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the Caraga Region, where waves could reach up to 7.0 meters high. Sea travel remains risky for all types of vessels in these areas.

“Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels,” Pagasa said.

In its forecast, Pagasa said Tino is expected to continue moving westward and may make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands by late evening of November 3 or early morning of November 4. The storm is projected to traverse the Visayas and northern Palawan before exiting toward the West Philippine Sea by November 5.

“Tino is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category within the next 24 hours,” Pagasa said. “Furthermore, it will likely make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity, currently forecasted around 150 to 165 kilometers per hour maximum winds with higher gustiness.”

The agency warned that rapid intensification within the next 48 hours is possible and that Tino could reach super typhoon strength based on climatological data and alternate scenarios. Even after landfall, it is expected to remain a typhoon while crossing the country.

Considering these developments, Pagasa urged the public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary measures to ensure safety.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the weather bureau stated.

Class suspension

In response to the approaching storm, at least 27 towns in Iloilo Province have announced the suspension of face-to-face classes for all levels on November 3, 2025.

These include the municipalities of Concepcion, Oton, Balasan, Batad, Lambunao, Alimodian, San Dionisio, Pavia, Leon, Ajuy, Calinog, Estancia, New Lucena, Sara, Cabatuan, Anilao, Carles, Pototan, Tigbauan, Dumangas, Janiuay, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, San Joaquin, Igbaras, Duenas, and Lemery.

Local government units in these municipalities issued the suspension orders as a precaution against possible flooding, landslides, and strong winds brought by Severe Tropical Storm Tino.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Iloilo also advised residents living near rivers, coastal areas, and mountain slopes to remain alert and heed warnings from authorities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)