Toboso residents hold peace rally, condemn violence in Negros

RESIDENTS and barangay officials led by Barangay Chairman Romeo Sultan gathered at the Barangay Salamanca Plaza in Toboso, Negros Occidental to stage a peace rally condemning violence and atrocities allegedly committed by the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army–National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) on May 14, 2026.

The activity served as a collective expression of the community’s opposition to armed violence and their call for justice for innocent civilians affected by the armed conflict in the Negros Island Region.

Residents and local officials said the gathering aimed to promote peace, unity, and solidarity among communities affected by violence and intimidation in remote areas.

Participants also expressed sympathy for victims and their families, citing the emotional suffering, disrupted livelihoods, and lasting trauma experienced by civilians caught in the conflict.

Residents emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and supporting sustainable development initiatives in barangays affected by armed struggle and violence.

Community members likewise shared their sentiments regarding the recent visit of representatives allegedly associated with the Makabayan bloc, claiming that residents rejected their presence and urged them to leave the area.

The rally ended with a renewed appeal for public solidarity in supporting initiatives that promote peace, safeguard human lives, and ensure justice for families affected by armed conflict.

Residents also reiterated their hope for a safer and more progressive future for the people of Toboso and the entire Negros Island Region.

The gathering highlighted the collective stand of residents and barangay officials against violence and their continued call for justice, peace, and protection of innocent civilians in conflict-affected communities. (Leo Solinap)