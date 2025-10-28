Top 1 most wanted person in Iloilo arrested in Manila

THE Leganes Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the first Provincial most wanted person (MWP) in Iloilo during an operation in Barangay 216, Jose Abad Santos, Manila City.

The suspect, identified as alias Jel, 44, married, and a construction worker from Barangay Bahian, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, was arrested by the Tracker Team of Leganes MPS led by Police Captain General Enrique V. Robles, officer-in-charge.

Police officers served an active warrant of arrest for two counts of rape by carnal knowledge and sexual abuse issued on August 30, 2024, by the Presiding Judge of Branch 32, Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Iloilo City.

No bail was recommended for the suspect’s temporary liberty.

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Leganes MPS for their successful operation that led to the arrest of the province’s most wanted person.

“Ginapanginbulahan ko gid ang Leganes MPS sa ila madinaag-on nga operasyon sa pagdakop sang Top 1 Most Wanted Person sang probinsya. Isa ini ka pagpakita sang sinsiridad kag dedikasyon sang mga Ilonggo Cops nga hatagan sang hustisya ang mga biktima sang krimen kag ang ila pamilya,” Razalan said.

(I congratulate the Leganes MPS on their successful operation to arrest the Top 1 Most Wanted Person of the province. This is a demonstration of the sincerity and dedication of the Ilonggo Cops to give justice to the victims of crime and their families.)

Jel is currently in the custody of the Leganes MPS pending proper disposition.

The Ippo remains firm in its commitment to bringing fugitives to justice and ensuring peace and security for the victims and the community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)