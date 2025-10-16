Top 10 most wanted drug suspect in Iloilo arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested one of Iloilo Province’s 10th most wanted persons (MWP) for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in Sitio Bangga 13, Barangay Natividad, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, at around 5:50 a.m. on October 15, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias RM, 44, and a resident of Barotac Viejo, was ranked as the tenth MWP at the provincial level and second at the municipal level.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful arrest.

“I commend our operating units for the successful arrest of the accused. To the people of Western Visayas, rest assured that our police will not rest on their laurels and will continue to relentlessly pursue wanted criminals,” said Ligan.

Police personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas (RID 6) and the Barotac Viejo Municipal Police Station carried out the operation by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued and signed in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on September 9. The warrant was non-bailable.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of the Barotac Viejo Municipal Police Station for documentation and will be brought to the concerned court for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)