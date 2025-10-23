Top fugitives in Iloilo, Antique, Aklan nabbed

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported the arrest of three most wanted persons in Iloilo, Antique, and Aklan in separate law enforcement operations conducted on October 20, 2025.

In Barangay Yapak, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, operatives arrested alias “Ronald,” 38 years old, Filipino, single, and a resident of the said barangay, around 4:24 p.m. He is listed as the first most wanted person (MWP) (Provincial Level) of Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo).

Alias Ronald was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for rape with homicide under Article 266-A (1)(a) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Article 249. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 9, Kalibo, Aklan, on October 17, 2025, with no bail recommended.

The arrest was led by the Malay Municipal Police Station (MPS), with assistance from the Boracay Maritime Monitoring Team, Aklan Marpsta, Aklan PPO Tracker Team, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Aklan PPO, and Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas – PIT Aklan.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their coordination and effort.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts of our men and women in uniform who continue to pursue wanted persons to ensure that justice prevails. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the public and bring offenders to the bar of justice,” Ligan said.

The suspect is now under the custody of Malay MPS for documentation before presentation to the court of origin.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Don T. Lutero Center, Janiuay, Iloilo, joint police teams arrested alias John, 35, male, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Sta. Rita, Janiuay, at around 1:33 p.m.

Alias John is the fifth MWP in Iloilo Province (Provincial Level) and second MWP in Janiuay (Municipal Level). He was arrested by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest for Rape by Carnal Knowledge under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 76, Janiuay, Iloilo, on October 16, 2025, with no bail recommended.

The operation was conducted by the Tracker Team of Janiuay MPS as the lead unit, assisted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) Special Operations Group (SOG) Team 2, 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), and 603rd Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6).

Alias John is now in the custody of Janiuay MPS for booking and documentation prior to turnover to the court.

Ligan also praised the successful joint police operation in Iloilo, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in law enforcement.

“This operation underscores our firm resolve to pursue fugitives and bring them before the court to face the consequences of their crimes. PRO 6 remains unwavering in its commitment to serve justice and uphold public safety,” he said.

In Antique, alias Totik, 50, male, farmer, and resident of Sitio Igbiri, Barangay Bugo, San Remigio, was arrested at around 9:26 a.m.

He is ranked as the seventh MWP in Antique (Provincial Level) and the first MWP in San Remigio (Municipal Level).

Totik was arrested by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest for Grave Threats in relation to Sections 28(a) and 29 of RA 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation was led by the San Remigio MPS with the assistance of the 1st Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st APMFC) and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas – Provincial Intelligence Team (RIU 6 PIT) Antique.

Totik is under the custody of San Remigio MPS for documentation and disposition prior to turnover to the court.

Ligan commended the police personnel in Antique for their dedication and swift action, which he said reflects the police force’s continuing campaign against fugitives.

“This arrest shows our steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that justice prevails in our communities. No wanted person will remain beyond the reach of our law enforcement efforts,” he added.

Police authorities reaffirmed that the series of arrests on the same day demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence coordination and teamwork among various police units under PRO 6’s command.

Ligan reiterated that such accomplishments strengthen public trust and emphasize the Philippine National Police’s commitment to justice and community safety.

“The success of these operations shows that our coordinated efforts and vigilance are paying off. We will continue to sustain our campaign to keep Western Visayas safe and free from lawless elements,” he said.

All arrested suspects are now in police custody for proper disposition and turnover to the respective courts of origin. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)